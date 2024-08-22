Police appeal after drivers spotted racing around Derbyshire villages and setting off fireworks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of several cars racing around Killamarsh and Renishaw, setting off fireworks. The incident occurred between Saturday, August 17 and the early hours of Sunday, August 18.
Officers are appealing for any CCTV footage of vehicles or people acting suspiciously during that period – and are also trying to trace a blue BMW and red Citroen.
READ THIS: Police arrest man on suspicion of three offences – after uncovering weapon and drugs in Derbyshire town
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1163 -18/08/2024:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.