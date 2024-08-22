Police appeal after drivers spotted racing around Derbyshire villages and setting off fireworks

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:09 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of drivers racing around two Derbyshire villages and setting off fireworks.

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of several cars racing around Killamarsh and Renishaw, setting off fireworks. The incident occurred between Saturday, August 17 and the early hours of Sunday, August 18.

Officers are appealing for any CCTV footage of vehicles or people acting suspiciously during that period – and are also trying to trace a blue BMW and red Citroen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1163 -18/08/2024:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.