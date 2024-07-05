Police appeal after dog attack at Peak District beauty spot leaves Dachshund seriously injured
The incident occurred at around 3.00pm on Sunday, June 16 – near a bridge across the Lathkill river in Lathkill Dale.
A group of dog walkers were approached by a large dog, which then attacked a Dachshund, causing serious injuries.
Officers wish to locate the pictured men, as they may have information which could help with their investigation.
If you recognise them, or have any information concerning the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000355823:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.