Police appeal after dog attack at Peak District beauty spot leaves Dachshund seriously injured

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace two men in connection with an incident – where a dog suffered serious injuries after being attacked by another dog.

The incident occurred at around 3.00pm on Sunday, June 16 – near a bridge across the Lathkill river in Lathkill Dale.

A group of dog walkers were approached by a large dog, which then attacked a Dachshund, causing serious injuries.

Officers wish to locate the pictured men, as they may have information which could help with their investigation.

These are the men that officers wish to locate.

If you recognise them, or have any information concerning the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000355823:

