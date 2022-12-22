Police appeal after Derbyshire man in his 60s pinned to ground and robbed by two offenders

The robbery occurred at around 12.00pm on December 10 when the victim, a man in his 60s, was followed from Normanton Road onto Green Lane in Derby. He was then grabbed from behind and pinned to the ground by two offenders.

The victim’s pockets were searched and cash was stolen from him. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help identify the offenders is urged to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident. Those with information are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000724311:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101