Jonathan Dawson, 44, of Middleton Drive, Inkersall: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and 12-month driving ban.

Sophie Heaven, 31, of Belper Road, Stanley Common: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Jake Robinson, 26, of Church Lane, Temple Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 50 miles per hour. Handed £533 fine, £53 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Jillian Aylott, 59, of Green Lane, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and three-month driving ban.

Jacqueline Raeside, 53, of Belper Road, Stanley Common: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Aidan Stevens, 31, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of using a hand-held mobile phone while driving and driving with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Declan Coombes, 19, of Stand Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while uninsured and failing to comply with road markings. Case adjourned.

Hannah Tongue, 24, of Whittington Hill, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely being 69 miles per hour. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Kurt Sludds, 37, of Rodgers Lane, Alfreton: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Dean Spencer, 43, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving a vehicle with worn tyres while uninsured. Handed £370 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

John Walters, 34, of Clarendon Road, Inkersall: Made subject of a sexual offences prevention order.

Reece Carter, 22, of Pentrich Road, Swanwick: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 43 miles per hour. Handed £50 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and three penalty points.

Bradley Johnson, 35, of Bishopthorpe Grove, Quarndon, Derby: Guilty of using a hand-held mobile phone while driving. Handed £733 fine, £73 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.

David Wood, 63, of Centenary House, Mount Street, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Fined £220.

Gary Beetson (AKA Lovell), 39, of Brighton Road, Alvaston, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs and 10 additional hours of unpaid work.

Gina Sloman, 48, of Melfort Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 36 miles per hour. Handed £54 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Francis Parker, 29, of Fernlea Drive, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely being 50 miles per hour. Handed £138 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and three penalty points.