Police appeal after Derbyshire man attacked and robbed – suffering head injuries and broken arm

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a man was left with a broken arm and head injuries after a robbery in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident took place at 11.55pm on November 26 when the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked in Whaley Road, Nether Langwith.

He had his phone, wallet and shoes stolen, and was taken to hospital – where he was found to have suffered a broken arm and injuries to his body and head.

Anybody with information that might help officers with their enquiries is urged to come forward.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*693667:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.