Police appeal after Derbyshire man attacked and robbed – suffering head injuries and broken arm
Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a man was left with a broken arm and head injuries after a robbery in a Derbyshire village.
The incident took place at 11.55pm on November 26 when the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked in Whaley Road, Nether Langwith.
He had his phone, wallet and shoes stolen, and was taken to hospital – where he was found to have suffered a broken arm and injuries to his body and head.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*693667:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.