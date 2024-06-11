Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for information after a spate of vandalism in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police have received several reports of damage being caused to a number of industrial units on Milnhay Road, Langley Mill.

These incidents, which took place over a two-week period, saw walls and doors being daubed with paint and graffiti – along with small fires being lit.

A force spokesperson said: “We would like to stress that the site is a construction site, with employee access only.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“There are multiple hazards that trained workers are developing due to the health and safety at work act. We would ask of parents to make young people aware not to enter and discuss the hazards and consequences of this.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below:

