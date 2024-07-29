Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for witnesses after anti-social incidents were reported in Derbyshire – which saw fires being lit by youths in a supermarket car park.

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating two incidents of anti-social behaviour – reported at 10.45pm on July 27 and 1.00am on July 28.

A spokesperson said: “There were about 15 young people in the precinct and Aldi car park area, screaming and shouting, pulling up plants and throwing them about.

“Young males on motor scooters were also seen lighting fires. We are looking for further CCTV to identify the people involved.”

Anti-social behaviour was reported at the Aldi supermarket in Killamarsh.

If you have any information that can aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

