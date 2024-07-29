Police appeal after Derbyshire incidents that saw youths on scooters setting fires in Aldi car park

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers are appealing for witnesses after anti-social incidents were reported in Derbyshire – which saw fires being lit by youths in a supermarket car park.

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating two incidents of anti-social behaviour – reported at 10.45pm on July 27 and 1.00am on July 28.

A spokesperson said: “There were about 15 young people in the precinct and Aldi car park area, screaming and shouting, pulling up plants and throwing them about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Young males on motor scooters were also seen lighting fires. We are looking for further CCTV to identify the people involved.”

Anti-social behaviour was reported at the Aldi supermarket in Killamarsh.Anti-social behaviour was reported at the Aldi supermarket in Killamarsh.
Anti-social behaviour was reported at the Aldi supermarket in Killamarsh.

READ THIS: Chesterfield assault saw man pushed off his bike by men in BMW – while travelling at 30mph along busy road

If you have any information that can aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.