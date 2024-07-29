Police appeal after Derbyshire incidents that saw youths on scooters setting fires in Aldi car park
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating two incidents of anti-social behaviour – reported at 10.45pm on July 27 and 1.00am on July 28.
A spokesperson said: “There were about 15 young people in the precinct and Aldi car park area, screaming and shouting, pulling up plants and throwing them about.
“Young males on motor scooters were also seen lighting fires. We are looking for further CCTV to identify the people involved.”
If you have any information that can aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.