Police appeal after cyclist threatened and robbed by three men in Derbyshire town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at around 7.00pm on August 12 in Whaley Bridge. It took place on the Peak Forest Canal Towpath at Bridgemont, close to the Tesco store.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man was riding his electric bike along the towpath when he was approached by three young men, who threatened him and stole the bike.
“The three robbers were all described as white and dressed in dark clothing, with their faces covered.
“Do you recognise the man in the image? It is thought he may be able to help officers with their investigation into the robbery.”
Anyone with information should contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*480600:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.