Police appeal after cyclist threatened and robbed by three men in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public to aid their investigation after a cyclist was threatened and robbed by three men in a Derbyshire town.

The incident happened at around 7.00pm on August 12 in Whaley Bridge. It took place on the Peak Forest Canal Towpath at Bridgemont, close to the Tesco store.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man was riding his electric bike along the towpath when he was approached by three young men, who threatened him and stole the bike.

“The three robbers were all described as white and dressed in dark clothing, with their faces covered.

This is the individual that officers are attempting to trace.

“Do you recognise the man in the image? It is thought he may be able to help officers with their investigation into the robbery.”

Anyone with information should contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*480600:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.