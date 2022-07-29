Police appeal after crash leaves Derbyshire rider in his 60s with ‘significant’ and ‘serious’ injuries

The crash – involving a blue Audi and grey Kawasaki motorbike – happened in Alfreton on Saturday, July 23 at approximately 12.30pm. It took place at the junction of the Watchorn roundabout and the A61.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 60s, was left with significant, serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident – in particular anyone with dashcam footage that may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Anyone with information or footage should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 22*424890:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101