Police appeal after attack at busy Chesterfield bar leaves victim with head injuries
Derbyshire Police are urging the public to help their investigation after a victim was left with head injuries following an assault at a Chesterfield bar.
Officers received reports of an assault at around 1.20am on Sunday, December 4 at Junction Bar on Chatsworth Road.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with injuries to his head and jaw.
Derbyshire Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with this incident. If you recognise the pictured man, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*709535:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.