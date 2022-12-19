News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after attack at busy Chesterfield bar leaves victim with head injuries

Derbyshire Police are urging the public to help their investigation after a victim was left with head injuries following an assault at a Chesterfield bar.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers received reports of an assault at around 1.20am on Sunday, December 4 at Junction Bar on Chatsworth Road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with injuries to his head and jaw.

Anyone who recognises this man is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Derbyshire Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with this incident. If you recognise the pictured man, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*709535:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.