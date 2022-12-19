Police appeal after attack at busy Chesterfield bar leaves victim with head injuries

Officers received reports of an assault at around 1.20am on Sunday, December 4 at Junction Bar on Chatsworth Road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with injuries to his head and jaw.

Anyone who recognises this man is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Derbyshire Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with this incident. If you recognise the pictured man, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*709535:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101