The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating the theft of a Citroen horse box vehicle from a property in Hope.

The vehicle was stolen at around 4.30pm on Friday, August 26 – and the offenders may have travelled to Glossop via Edale.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “This follows the theft of a farm trailer last week, also from Hope. Clearly, we're still suffering frequent vehicle crimes and shed and garage burglaries continue to be rife in the Hope Valley.

Anyone who has spotted the vehicle is urged to contact the police.

“Please be on your guard and contact us about anything you think might be suspicious. It might just be that missing piece in the jigsaw.”

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

This is the horse box that was stolen.

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101