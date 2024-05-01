Police appeal after 12 cows and bulls stolen from farm near Derbyshire town
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident in which 12 animals were stolen from a farm in Longford, Ashbourne.
The incident occurred between March 3 and March 10. The animals that were stolen consisted of both cows and bulls, of varying ages and breeds (mostly Simmental and Shorthorns).
Officers have urged anyone with information that may aid their investigation to come forward. You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000194489:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.