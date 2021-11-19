Police alert after violent prisoner absconds from Derbyshire prison
Police are appealing for help to find a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Sudbury in the Derbyshire Dales.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 4:39 pm
Leonard Loveridge left the open prison on licence at 8am on Sunday, November 14 but failed to return.
The 28-year-old, who is 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build, was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2018 for aggravated burglary with intent.
Loveridge has tattoos on his upper left should and on his right hand.
Anyone with any information should contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 969-141121.