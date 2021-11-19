Police alert after violent prisoner absconds from Derbyshire prison

Leonard Loveridge left the open prison on licence at 8am on Sunday, November 14 but failed to return.

The 28-year-old, who is 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build, was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2018 for aggravated burglary with intent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leonard Loveridge has absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.

Loveridge has tattoos on his upper left should and on his right hand.