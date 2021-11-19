A man from Alfreton has sadly passed away after a collision on the A38 northbound slip road.

The incident occurred on the northbound slip road of the A38 at the Watchorn Island at around 9.00am today. In a statement, Derbyshire Police said an 83-year-old man from Alfreton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward – in particular any drivers with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident or the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*674701:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.