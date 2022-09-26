Police alert after car bought hours earlier on Facebook ends on its side in Chesterfield
Police have urged drivers to check their tyres, after a car bought only hours before via Facebook ended flipped on its side in Chesterfield.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed how the vehicle, which had been bought earlier in the day on Facebook’s Market Place, ended up on its side. They added that, thankfully, only minor injuries occured when the vehicle rolled over.
When they inspected the car’s tyres they found one had virtually no tread at all – and they urged other motorists to make sure their own tyres are safe to avoid similar other incidents.
In the UK, tyres must have a minimum of 1.6mm across the central three quarters of the tread, around the entire circumference. You can check this with a 20p coin. Simply place a 20p coin into the main tread grooves of your tyre. If the outer band of the 20p coin is obscured when it is inserted, then your tread is above the legal limit.