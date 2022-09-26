Police alert after car bought hours earlier on Facebook ends on its side in Chesterfield

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed how the vehicle, which had been bought earlier in the day on Facebook’s Market Place, ended up on its side. They added that, thankfully, only minor injuries occured when the vehicle rolled over.

When they inspected the car’s tyres they found one had virtually no tread at all – and they urged other motorists to make sure their own tyres are safe to avoid similar other incidents.

Police say fortunately those in the car only suffered minor injuries

