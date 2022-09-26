Police appeal to help find missing Derbyshire 15-year-old

Lewis Allen was last seen at 5pm on Sunday 25 September in the Dovedale Circle area of Ilkeston.

The 15-year-old, who is 5ft 10ins tall, was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey jumper and grey Adidas sliders – he was also carrying a black man bag.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 726-250922:

Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Use the online contact form

Phone – call on 101