Police appeal to help find missing Derbyshire 15-year-old
Officers say they are concerned for the safety of a teenager missing from his home in Derbyshire
Lewis Allen was last seen at 5pm on Sunday 25 September in the Dovedale Circle area of Ilkeston.
The 15-year-old, who is 5ft 10ins tall, was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey jumper and grey Adidas sliders – he was also carrying a black man bag.
Most Popular
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 726-250922:
Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.