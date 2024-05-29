Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street, Tibshelf at 8.37pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 28).
A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead after officers arrived. These photos were taken today, and show the scene of the incident as the police investigation continues.
1. Teenager arrested
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Believed to be an isolated incident
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “While the investigation is at an early stage, this is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Appeal for witnesses
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 1106 of May 28: Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Contact the police
You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of these methods: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabularyTwitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContactWebsite – complete the online contact form on the Derbyshire Police websitePhone – call 101You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Brian Eyre