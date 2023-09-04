Pictured: 22 dangerous Derbyshire sexual offenders jailed during the last two-and-a-half years

3 . Asere Shumba

Convicted upskirter Shumba was jailed for 20 weeks when he was found in the ladies toilets at a Derbyshire McDonald’s restaurant. The 27-year-old was caught out after a staff member who was aware of his previous offending followed him into the toilet and told him to leave. In January 2021 Shumba had been handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after being convicted of two counts of voyeurism. On two occasions he had filmed women using the female toilets, once at a McDonald’s restaurant in Surrey and then he was caught again at the former Walkabout bar in Derby. Photo: Derbyshire Police