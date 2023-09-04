Pictured: 22 dangerous Derbyshire sexual offenders jailed during the last two-and-a-half years

Pictured here are dangerous sexual offenders jailed since January 2021.
They include child abusers who have in some cases used their power as teachers or members of the police force to commit crimes against youngsters.
Others have subjected adult women to terrifying rapes and sexual assaults.
1. Robert Parkin
Derbyshire rapist Parkin, 35, was jailed for 24 years for crimes which left three women suffering panic attacks and insomnia. After a trial the defendant, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby, was found guilty of rape, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Mark Gadsby
Former Derbyshire bus driver Gadsby, 41, was jailed for six years for singling out a teenage victim on the school bus, grooming him by bombarding the boy with text messages while he was attending school. Gadsby - in his 20s at the time of the attacks - would go on to exploit his position of trust over several years and eventually took his victim to a country lane in Staffordshire where he forced him to perform sex acts on several occasions. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Asere Shumba
Convicted upskirter Shumba was jailed for 20 weeks when he was found in the ladies toilets at a Derbyshire McDonald’s restaurant.
The 27-year-old was caught out after a staff member who was aware of his previous offending followed him into the toilet and told him to leave.
In January 2021 Shumba had been handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after being convicted of two counts of voyeurism.
On two occasions he had filmed women using the female toilets, once at a McDonald’s restaurant in Surrey and then he was caught again at the former Walkabout bar in Derby. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Matthew Scott
Scott, 40, was jailed for ten years for raping and sexually assaulting a boy he befriended on social media. He made friends with the 12-year-old boy using a fake name on social media in May 2022. The 40-year-old, of Woodville Road, Hartshorne, chatted to the boy over two weeks and arranged to meet him in a shop. Scott then drove the boy back to his own home where the offences took place. Photo: Derbyshire Times