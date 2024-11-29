Photos show police at scene of hit and run that left Derbyshire mum dead – as murder investigation continues

Alana Armstrong, 25, died at the scene of a collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley – at around 8.00pm on Tuesday, November 26.
The collision involved an e-bike and a dark coloured 4x4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, which had followed two e-bikes before ramming one of the bikes – causing the rider and pillion to fall off the bike. The car then drove off from the scene without stopping.
Alana, who was from Tibshelf, was riding pillion on the bike. Derbyshire Police have now launched a murder investigation – and these photos show officers at the scene of the collision.
1. Amputation for other casualty involved in the collision
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers. The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital and has since had to have his leg amputated below the knee.” Photo: Derbyshire Police / SWNS
2. Batley Lane, Pleasley
The fatal collision occurred along Batley Lane in Pleasley. Photo: Lee McLean / SWNS
3. Police search for vehicle
Officers wish to hear from anyone who saw a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in and around the Pleasley area prior to 8.00pm that evening. The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane, where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton. Photo: Derbyshire Police / SWNS
4. Statement from Chief Superintendent
Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy. Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones. My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.” Photo: Derbyshire Police / SWNS