Photos show police at scene of hit and run that left Derbyshire mum dead – as murder investigation continues

4 . Statement from Chief Superintendent

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy. Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones. My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.” Photo: Derbyshire Police / SWNS