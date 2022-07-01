Phone scammers posing as alarm company target Derbyshire elderly

Derbyshire County Council says residents have reported calls from individuals claiming to be from a community alarm company.

The con artists ask for payment, telling people their existing alarm company has gone bust and they have taken over the contract.

Some have been told alarms will be disconnected unless they pay up.

Community alarms provide a monitoring service where the user wears a wristband or pendant to summon help if an alert is triggered.

Carol Hart, the council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "These calls have nothing to do with Derbyshire County Council or any company associated with us.

"The county council would only ever communicate with people who have a community alarm by letter and would never ask for payment over the telephone.

"Do not be afraid to hang up if you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call and please be completely sure who you are dealing with before sending any money."

The authority is urging people to press their pendant button or the green button on the alarm unit to check their alarm is working properly.

Trading Standards advise householders should never contract or pay money to anyone who makes unsolicited contact by telephone, by email or at the door.

For more information contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 11 33.