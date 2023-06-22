Joshua Dunne, 22, sent one of the girls “numerous” requests for indecent images over a period of several months.

Dunne’s perverted behaviour came to light when she reported him to another member of staff.

The mother of one of the girls told Derbyshire Times Dunne had “ruined my child’s childhood”.

Dunne was a volunteer at the charity based at the Technique Stadium in Chesterfield and joined as a trainee in 2020

She added: “He has changed the child that my child used to be and he has to be accountable for that.”

Prosecutor Rosanna McDaid told Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday): “Mr Dunne was a volunteer at a centre that supports children with emotional needs.

"It was based at the Technique Stadium in Chesterfield and he joined as a trainee in 2020, where he received training.

"The two victims attended at the centre and are vulnerable with disabilities.

"Police received a call from a staff member at The Hub (Technique Stadium).”

Ms McDaid said Dunne’s victim described a member of staff sending her “sexual messages”, including requests for “indecent images which she did not send”.

She said: “A further victim was identified when police looked at his phone – he had sent numerous messages of a sexual nature, knowing she was under-14.

"These children are vulnerable – they have learning difficulties and emotional needs and this is an abuse of trust.

"He was a volunteer at the centre and in a position of trust – this was a targeting of vulnerable children with additional needs.”

The prosecutor said the starting point in terms of sentencing Dunne was 18 months to two years in custody.

She added: “The defendant has his own difficulties – it may be that psychological reports are obtained in due course.”

Dunne, of Vernon Road, Chesterfield, admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

His solicitor said Dunne himself was someone with “complex learning difficulties and mental health issues” and a psychological report would be needed.

District Judge Steven Flint told Dunne: “These offences are too serious for me to sentence so I am going to commit you to Derby Crown Court.”

Speaking after Dunne’s court appearance, the mother of one of the girls said: “I don’t want this happening again – there could be other kids affected by this who are not wanting to come forward.

"If he (Dunne) is disabled as he is saying then he should have had someone there with him at all times. If he didn’t know what he was doing then he shouldn’t have been left alone with my child.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield FC Community Trust said: “Protecting the welfare of all participants in programmes we deliver is something we take very seriously.

“Robust safeguarding measures are now in place to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.”