Phillippa Cunningham, 62, of Holly Lane, Ambergate: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Chloe English, 29, of Hallam Way, West Hallam: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour – and with no MOT. Handed four penalty points, £364 fine, £146 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Will Gill, 21, of Jodrell Meadow, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of failing to comply with a road marking. Handed three penalty points, £123 fine, £49 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Charlie Gray, 28, of Linden Road, Creswell: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £162 fine, £65 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Peter Hollindale, 56, of Wingfield Road, New Tupton: Guilty of driving with a dangerously unsecured load. Handed three penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Ryan Parker, 24, of Brewster Close, Swanwick: Guilty of driving with excessively tinted windows, badly-maintained exhaust and no rear registration plate. Handed £506 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Aaron Powdrill, 52, of Andrew Avenue, Ilkeston: Made subject of a five-year stalking protection order.

Philip Davies, 80, of Poles Road, Kirk Langley, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to comply with a Local Government Act notice. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, £22 victim surcharge and £350 court costs.

Wayne Rogers, 39, of Uldale Grove, Church Gresley: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Handed eight-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Glyn Bache, 45, of Clowne Road, Barlborough: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen of urine, driving uninsured, possession of diamorphine and failing to stop after an accident. Handed 18 weeks jail suspended for 12 months, 36-month driving ban, £154 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Michael Martin, 37, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison and failing to surrender to custody. Case adjourned.

Richard Gabor, 21, of Princes Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six-month driving ban.

Glenn Mellor, 42, of Vaughan Road, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Adrian Cox, 54, of Linden Road, Creswell: Guilty of driving with a dangerously unsecured load, no MOT and registration pates which failed to comply with regulations. Handed £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Joshua Duroe, 19, of Poppy Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 64 miles per hour. Handed seven-day driving ban, £650 fine, £260 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Stephen Harris, 27, of Queens Walk, Holmewood: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ian Harvey, 55, of Morven Street, Creswell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Harry Hedges, 35, of Tamworth Street, Duffield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £333 fine, £132 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Dean Milburn, 33, of Blandford Close, Derby: Guilty of driving in such a position so as to not have proper control of the vehicle. Handed three penalty points, £50 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

David Morgan, 65, of Church Lane, Morley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 66 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Michelle Palmer, 55, Heanor Road, Codnor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 64 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £266 fine, £107 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Steven Sharman, 33, of Lodge Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine, and £34 victim surcharge.

Rebecca Kilhams, 34, of Model Village, Creswell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ian Fulton, 40, of Piddock Road, Stanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £600 fine, £480 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mahfoud Hamrouche, 58, of Amber Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Jack Maybury, 49, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Nicholas Mckee, 56, of Main Road, Holmesfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £307 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Spencer, 34, of West Bank, Ambergate: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.