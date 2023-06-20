Jacob is said to have suffered a “culture of cruelty” at the hands of Crouch and Barton and died “in his cot, alone” on December 30, 2020, at his home near Swadlincote.

Derby Crown Court heard the baby had suffered peritonitis – an inflammation of the lining of abdominal organs – after suffering at least 39 rib fractures in a minimum of four separate assaults. He had 19 visible bruises at the time of his death.

In body-worn police camera footage played today (Tuesday) Barton, 32, and Crouch, 39, could be seen crying and moaning inside an ambulance while saying goodbye to the dead infant before he was taken to Royal Derby Hospital from their home in Swadlincote.

Crouch could be heard saying, “he was fine at 5 o’clock wasn’t, he” while Barton repeats “my baby”, as her speech is distorted with tears.

Giving evidence, intensive care doctor Thomas Eckersely described arriving at Crouch and Barton’s home at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 as paramedics gave CPR to the child.

He confirmed Jacob’s heart had stopped and he was “white and cold”, with rigor mortis to his limbs and jaw.

After noticing “multiple marks” on the baby’s body which “appeared to be bruises” police were called with concerns that they were “non-accidental”.

Police noted marks to the left and right side of Jacob’s face along with a mark on his right ear, the back of his head and left arm.

Further body-worn footage played to the court showed the moment Dr Eckersley informed Crouch and Barton of Jacob’s death in their living room.

Speaking about the previous night, Crouch said: “We’ve got photos of him on the phone, he was playing with his toys down here.”

Barton told the doctor she could hear Jacob “talking to his teddy” at 5am that morning and “gurgling” and gave her a “little smile”.

Crouch told the doctor: “I went in to check on him at 7 o’clock, I opened the door and walked in and I turned the light on to go in and he was just stone cold.

"I panicked and shouted ‘Gemma’ and called 999.” He added: “I don’t understand, he was...I don’t understand.”

The trial heard Jacob was assaulted on a regular basis for at least six months from the age of four-months-old and was referred to as “the devil” in one text message.

Jurors heard Crouch asked Barton in a text whether she had “put back what Jacob threw back down him” – referring to vomit – and the baby’s mother confirmed she had.

While Crouch urged Barton to be “harder” with Jacob if he cried for “no reason” to prevent “frustration” causing problems in their relationship.

Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor and Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Swadlincote, both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm and three counts of child cruelty.