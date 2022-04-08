Pervert former Derbyshire police officer admits filming naked children at swimming pool

James Land appeared at Derby Crown Court today, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images, one count of possessing extreme images and six counts of voyeurism.

Land, 43, of Abergele, Conwy, was arrested in May 2021.

He was immediately suspended from duty while the investigation was carried out and resigned from the force earlier this month.

Former PCSO James Land was based at Derbyshire police's Ripley HQ.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on Monday, May 23.

Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “There is no place in Derbyshire Constabulary for anyone who commits such serious crimes as this.

“We, like the communities we serve, are shocked and disgusted by Land’s actions. He was arrested and suspended at the earliest opportunity and gross misconduct proceedings are continuing.

“We will seek to prevent him from working for other police forces and within other certain professions.”