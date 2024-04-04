Persistent thief who threatened to stab security guard with dirty needle in Derbyshire is jailed
Shaun Griffiths stole almost £300 of protein powder from the Home Bargains store in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton on February 3.
The 43-year-old then targeted the Asda store in Midland Street on February 19, where he stole over £200 of Pokemon cards – as well as baby milk and beer.
As he went to leave the store, Griffiths was stopped by a security guard who asked to see his receipt. He then said to the security guard: “I’ve got a dirty needle in my pocket, if you don’t let me go I’ll stab you with it.”
Griffiths, of Shields Crescent, Castle Donington, who has a number of previous convictions for thefts from shops in the Long Eaton area, was subsequently charged with theft and common assault.
He appeared at Derby Magistrates’ Court on March 21, where he was jailed for a total of 26 weeks after admitting the offences.
He was also given a three-year criminal behaviour order which has conditions that he must not:
Enter any other place where he has been specifically banned or excluded.
Remain in any retail premises when directed to leave by staff.
Enter Asda, Midland Street, Long Eaton.
Neighbourhood Investigation Officer Amy-Jayne Statham said: “Griffiths is a persistent shoplifter who repeatedly targeted several stores in Long Eaton.
“The shop staff Griffiths threatened were simply trying to do their job and did not deserve to be treated in that way.
“Shoplifting can have a major impact on businesses, particularly when it is repeated and persistent as it is with Griffiths. He has no regard for either the law or the consequences of his actions.
“I hope that this prison sentence and the criminal behaviour order sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”