The collision, involving a BMW X1 and an HGV, occurred near the turn off for Biggin on the A515 – at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 28.

The driver of the BMW, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anybody who can help officers with their investigation is urged to contact the force.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the HGV, described as a blue curtain sided articulated lorry with a white cab, as it travelled along the A515 from Ashbourne towards Buxton between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on March 28.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000187889:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101