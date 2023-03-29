News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
3 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
4 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Pensioner dies in crash with HGV on major Derbyshire A-road – as police appeal for witnesses

Officers investigating the death of an elderly man in a collision on a Derbyshire A-road have urged witnesses to come forward.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read

The collision, involving a BMW X1 and an HGV, occurred near the turn off for Biggin on the A515 – at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 28.

The driver of the BMW, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anybody who can help officers with their investigation is urged to contact the force.
Anybody who can help officers with their investigation is urged to contact the force.
Anybody who can help officers with their investigation is urged to contact the force.
Most Popular

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the HGV, described as a blue curtain sided articulated lorry with a white cab, as it travelled along the A515 from Ashbourne towards Buxton between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on March 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal after Derbyshire man attacked in broad daylight

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000187889:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.