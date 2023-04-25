Peak District residents and tourists warned after series of car break-ins at popular beauty spots

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of recent reports of vehicles being broken into while parked near Peak District beauty spots.

The SNT has issued the following advice to drivers to help keep their vehicles safe while in the national park:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep the doors locked and do not leave windows open.

Drivers were warned to protect their vehicles.

Do not leave any valuables on display – take iPads and mobile phones with you.

Remove sat-navs from display and wipe the mark from the window where it has been secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you intend to leave items in the vehicle, place them in the boot and not in the glove box or under the seat.

Remove any charging cables from the cigarette lighter and put the lighter back in its place.

Remove stereo facia if possible.

Leave the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t leave any bags or clothing or loose change on display.