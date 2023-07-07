Peak District crash: police provide update on man arrested after 11 people hurt

The “absolutely horrendous crash” left six teens and five adults seriously injured in the village of Tideswell. Police were called to the collision at 10.50pm on Saturday, June 24 after reports of a crash at the A623 Tideswell crossroads. When officers arrived at the scene they found eleven people had been seriously injured after being hit by a Tesla.

The driver of the Tesla, a man in his 20s, also suffered serious injuries, and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as on suspicion of drink driving.

The scene of the incident near the A623 Tideswell crossroads

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the collision a warrant was undertaken at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found – and the driver was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Issuing an update on July 7, police confirmed the man remained under investigation and had been released on bail pending further enquiries. Police continue to attempt to trace three vehicles seen in the local area – the occupants of which ‘may have information’ that could aid the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are suggesting that further people may have been injured in the collision and these people are urged to come forward and speak to us. We are also keen to speak to the drivers of three vehicles seen in the area just before the collision as they may have information which could help with our investigation. The vehicles are a silver VW Polo, a small red car and a dark coloured pick-up truck.”

As previously reported, the incident left many in the village shocked. One resident told the DT: “I didn't see what happened but by all accounts it was an absolutely horrendous incident. We're all waiting for more details from the police today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad