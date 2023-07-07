Clay Cross care home resident soars to new heights with 'dream' helicopter ride
Olive Riley, who lives at The Old Vicarage Care Home, achieved the dream through the recently re-launched ‘Make a Wish’ programme hosted by the home.
Residents are encouraged to write down their biggest wish for 2023 and place it on the home’s wishing tree: every month one wish is randomly picked and the team at The Old Vicarage get set to work to make the dream come true.
Olive‘s wish was to ‘take a trip up in a helicopter,’ and see the sights of the Peak District from the heights of the sky. And what a day it proved to be – Olive was not only going to be a passenger on the flight but got the experience of being co-pilot with beautiful front seat views of the countryside.
On touch-down Olive was presented with a celebratory bottle of fizz to congratulate her on the successful flight.
Natalie, activities lead at The Old Vicarage, said: “She has been so excited about today and she has had the best day, creating many lasting memories, and achieving a life-long goal.
"She always tells the team about the amazing adventures her and her family embarked on, and I knew this experience would mean the world to her. I am so happy we were able to do this”
Olive has always loved the thrill and excitement that comes with these big adventures. Her and her late husband owned a speed boat, complete with water-skis, in Scotland, where they would travel to Loch Lomond with their 5 children.
Karen Middleton, dementia manager at The Old Vicarage, said: “We want to give all our residents the opportunity to have something, achieve something or revisit something they thought they’d never get a chance to do again. It could be anything from seeing their favourite show in the West End, to finding a long-lost relative. It’s also a great reminiscence activity, particularly for our residents living with dementia.”
The care home can be contacted on 01246 384121.