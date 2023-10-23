The parents of three of Damien Bendall’s victims have called for “decisive action” after an inquest found that “systemic failings” had contributed to their deaths in Killamarsh.

Damien Bendall, 32, was sentenced to life imprisonment last year after pleading guilty to murdering his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent.

They all died after an horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh in September 2021 – with Bendall also admitting to raping 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage.

The dad of siblings John-Paul and Lacey Bennett, and the mum of Connie Gent, instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to support them through an inquest and help establish answers about their children’s deaths.

Bendall had formed a relationship with Terri during the months leading up to her murder, and they lived together at Chandos Crescent with John-Paul and Lacey.

After an inquest concluded at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, their legal team have issued the following statement on behalf of Jason Bennett, John and Lacey’s dad, and Kerry Shelton, Connie’s mum.

Oliver Carter, an expert public law and human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Jason and Kerry, said: “This is a shocking case which has left the families and the wider community devastated.

“During the course of the inquest a litany of failings by the Probation Service as to how Damien Bendall was able to commit the terrible crimes he did have been laid bare. The coroner has today found that those failings – including systemic failings – contributed to the deaths of John and Lacey, their mum Terri Harris, and Connie.

“John, Lacey and Connie were kind and caring children who had their lives and futures taken away from them in the cruellest possible way. On the day of their death, they had been selling sweets to raise money for the charity, Youth Cancer Trust. Jason and Kerry remain traumatised by their deaths and how their children will never get to fulfil their potential or celebrate milestones in life.

Floral tributes were left near the scene, and the house where the murders took place has since been demolished.

“The hardest thing for them to accept is how failings by the authorities exposed their children to a serious risk of harm. Jason and Kerry believe that if appropriate measures had been taken their children would still be alive today.

“They’re adamant that decisive action now needs to be taken to address the issues identified during the course of the inquest. It is vital that the Probation Service takes proper action following the Report to Prevent Future Deaths which will be made by the coroner.

“Too often in the past we’ve seen reviews and investigations make recommendations which have taken years to implement. It’s crucial that the findings of the inquest aren’t pushed aside. The organisations who could have protected the families need to accept the inquest’s findings and take meaningful and lasting steps to reduce the risk of a similar incident happening again.

“We continue to support Jason and Kerry at this unimaginably difficult time.”