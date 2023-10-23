Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who has been visiting flooded homes over the weekend and helped set up a flood victims appeal, says more needs to be done to help the affected families now and in the future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Perkins has visited various areas across Chesterfield after Storm Babet left parts of the town under water.

He spoke to the Environment Agency and arranged for the water to be pumped out of Tapton Terrace, where an elderly woman was found dead. Mr Perkins said: “It is heartbreaking that a woman in her eighties died during Friday’s flooding. I spoke to her family briefly. There must be a full investigation into this tragedy, including whether any more can be done to prevent this area flooding again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Despite Wingerworth remediation and pumps and flood gates, heartbreakingly Tapton Terrace has once again experienced the worst flooding of anywhere. Other areas in the town have been badly affected as well.

MP Toby Perkins has visited various areas across Chesterfield over the weekend, after Storm Babet left parts of the town after water.

"I spent a lot of time this weekend visiting the flooded areas and speaking to people. They said it was important for them to see that someone wanted to support them in this difficult situation.

"People are very upset because they have been flooded again. The flood remediation efforts that were put in place after the 2007 floods have not really worked. The River Rother remediation scheme may have delayed it a bit, but it didn’t prevent the flood."

The MP has also been involved in setting up the Chesterfield Flood Victims Appeal – which has already raised over £25k for the vicitms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perkins, who met with National Grid engineers to clarify electricity situation in the flooded Birdholme area that was left without power, added: “I’m grateful for the help of the Lifehouse church, who have been amazing – and of the council. They swiftly set up the rest centre in Queen’s Park on Friday, and we managed to secure temporary accommodation for everyone in the centre on Saturday – either in hotels or with family and friends. No one spent there more than one night there.”Mr Perkins believes that much more needs to be done to support victims of the Chesterfield short term – and to prevent situations like this in the future.

Mr Perkins spoke to the Environment Agency and arranged for the water to be pumped out of Tapton Terrace.

He said: “Firstly we need to support people right now – some will need to be rehoused, some will need support as their belongings have been damaged. Many people have not been able to be insured because they live in a flood area. I’m very thankful for all donations for the Flood Victims Appeal. We have already raised over £25 000. We will be looking to distribute that to people who need support the most, while we will continue our fundraising.