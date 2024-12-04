Pair jailed after police discover two cannabis grows in Derbyshire town centre – with more than 850 plants uncovered

Two men have been jailed after officers uncovered cannabis grows inside an empty dog grooming parlour and a closed down Chinese takeaway in Derbyshire.

A pair of cannabis growers that were caught tending to plants inside two properties on Bath Street in Ilkeston have been sentenced.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how Chinese nationals Mei Yong Chen, 48, and Zhigang Jia, 40, were both in the UK illegally when officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team caught them inside a former dog grooming parlour in Bath Street.

The pair, both of Bath Street, Ilkeston, attempted to escape from police, but were quickly caught. Keys were found on Jia’s person, which led to a nearby former Chinese takeaway – where more of the class B substance was found to be growing inside. In total, a judge ordered for more than 870 individual plants be destroyed, as well as sending the men to jail.

Judge James Sampson said: “You were both involved in the commercial production of cannabis and these grows, both individually and taken together, were capable of yielding between £50,000 and £200,000. Neither one of you is present in this country legally and I work on the basis that you have no previous convictions in this or any other country.

“You both claim to be gardeners, acting under direction, and I sentence you on that basis. You had a lesser role in this but it was an essential role as without you these grows would not have been possible. You were far from prisoners. There was money around, telephones and a well-stocked larder.”

Officers from Ilkeston were developing intelligence received from the public when they saw Chen through a rear window, and he was caught running down the stairs in the former Dog Grooming Parlour on Bath Street. Jia ran from the property and was caught in the street.

Both men pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis. Chen was jailed for 18 months and Jia was jailed for 15 months. A decision on whether or not the pair will be deported will be made by the Home Office on their releases.

Inspector Ladd, from Ilkeston Police Station, added: “I am really pleased to see this sentence being passed after the SNT acted swiftly on community intelligence to locate this cannabis grow and detain those responsible for the cultivation.

“This was one of a number of successful results from our increased focus on proactive policing in the local community. We are committed to working with partners to make the town centre a safe and enjoyable place to live and visit. We will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals who exploit our community for illegal activities.”