Derbyshire dealer with “ulcerated legs” a “shocking example of addiction”, court hears

A long-term Derbyshire drug addict blighted by “collapsed veins and ulcerating legs” caught dealing crack and heroin has been jailed for over five years.

David Robertson, Derby Crown Court heard, was a “shocking example of the destructive force of addiction”, having used drugs long-term and now being in “very poor physical health”.

He was stopped by police in a VW Golf with driver Carol Shipley in May 2022 with a variety of class A drugs including crack and heroin. As well as the drugs, officers discovered over £1,000 in cash on Shipley and a knife in her handbag.

Three mobile phones seized from the vehicle contained sales messages between the dealing defendants and their customers for street deals worth between £20 to £30.

However, Derby Crown Court heard during a long delay waiting for the case to be heard in court, Shipley, 42, was again caught with crack and heroin in January and charged with intending to supply.

During a search of her Somercotes address police found heroin, crack, ketamine and mephedrone – with an analysis of her phone proving she was dealing and providing drugs on credit to customers.

Robertson, 45, had 39 previous convictions for 69 offences including possession with intent to supply while Shipley had 19 convictions for 55 offences including possession of a bladed article, the court heard.

A barrister representing Robertson said his life was a “shocking example of the destructive force of addiction” and he was now in “very poor physical health”.

Shipley, said her barrister, had been in custody for 10 months already and was now “motivated to sort herself out”. The barrister said: “She has been transformed physically.

"She has been surrounded by men who do her no favours and encouraged drug addiction.” The last time Shipley was released from prison the court heard she had lived in a tent – making it difficult to resist using drugs.

However, she now had stable accommodation waiting for her when released.

Robertson, Stringer Drive, Alfreton, and Shipley, of HMP Foston Hall, admitted being in possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the offer to supply heroin and crack as well as possession of a knife.

Addressing Robertson, Judge Jonathan Straw told him: “Yours is a very sad case – your life has been totally consumed by drug addiction.

"Your body very much shows the signs of long-term drug use – your veins are collapsing and your legs are ulcerating. You’ve prioritised drugs above all else.” Robertson was jailed for five years and eight months.

However the judge noted that although Shipley’s drug habit and cost her “dearly” she was now a “different person” since being in custody. Having already served 10 months at HMP Foston Hall, he handed her a three-year community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 rehabilitation activity days.