Young children of Derbyshire father left “heartbroken” after he was killed as passenger in drunk colleague’s car, court hears

A court has heard how a widow had to “break” her two children’s hearts telling them they would never see their father again when he was killed as a passenger in the car of his drunk and high colleague.

Father-of-two Jason Goodall, 38, was a rear seat passenger when he was thrown from defendant Dion Rampersand’s Mazda 3 after he lost control and it hit a tree near Clowne on July 7, 2023.

Rampersand, 24, was thought to have been nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol at the time of the crash on the B6417 Mansfield Road near Clowne, Derby Crown Court heard.

The defendant was driving between five and eight miles an hour faster than that recommended by police drivers, through a series of bends on the rural road, during an emergency incident just prior to the crash.

Landscape gardener Mr Goodall, from Bolsover, was thought to have not been wearing a seatbelt as the car hit the tree and he died of head injuries at the scene when he was “ejected” from the vehicle, sustaining a “severe skull fracture”.

In a victim personal statement read to the court Mr Goodall’s widow Louise described how she “broke the hearts” of his two children aged 11 and 12, telling them what had happened on the night of his death, explaining they would “never see their dad again”.

She said: “Not only have we lost Jason, we have lost the glue that held our family together. Jason dedicated his life to making our lives as comfortable as possible. He spent all of his time with myself and our kids.”

A prosecutor described how during the preceding evening on July 7, 2023, other passengers in Rampersand's car included Louise Goodall and the defendant’s partner. The two couples had spent the evening at the Nag’s Head pub in Clowne and Rampersand had seemed “Ok” to drive.

The court heard Mr Goodall was sitting in the rear passenger seat behind the defendant, a friend and colleague, at the time of the crash. The victim’s wife, Louise Goodall, described immediately after the crash finding the defendant and his partner unconscious in the vehicle and realised her husband “was not there”.

After crawling out of a window she found Mr Goodall “on the ground” bleeding from a head injury, telling the defendant “you’ve killed him, he’s dead” as the defendant shouted “no, no, no”.

Rampersand attempted CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, however the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Rampersand was heard claiming that Mr Goodall had “pulled” on the steering wheel before the crash however that was “simply untrue”, the court heard.

Blood tests taken nearly four hours after the crash showed Rampersand had a blood alcohol level of 98 mg per 100 ml of blood while his cocaine blood levels were four times the legal driving limit.

While Rampersand was only slightly above the 60mph speed limit police said the highest speed their drivers would have taken through the bends approaching the crash site in an emergency was 57mph. The defendant’s speed was estimated between 62mph and 68mph.

A barrister defending Rampersand said her client “loved” Mr Goodall and knew he “must be punished”. The court heard the defendant had tried to call a taxi at the pub but made the “fateful decision” to drive when none were available, believing he was “fit to drive”.

While still at the pub Rampersand was observed to be “level-headed”, and had suggested leaving as he and Mr Goodall were working the following morning.

Judge Jonathan Bennett noted the defendant’s “genuine” remorse, his young age and lack of previous convictions. However, the court had heard when challenged by Mr Goodall’s uncle about driving prior to the crash, Rampersand had replied “I’ll be fine”.

Judge Bennett said: “This case is tragic in so many respects. (Mr Goodall) is and was a remarkable man our hearts go out to his children. His family has the condolences of the court. Nothing can take away the pain and sorrow that Mr Goodall’s family so keenly feel.”

Rampersand, of Grangewood Road, Birdholme, admitted causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit. He was jailed for three years and handed a 90-month driving ban with an extended retest.