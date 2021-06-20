Pair charged by police after 1,000 cannabis plants found in old Derbyshire supermarket

Police have charged two men with production of cannabis.

Officers carried out a warrant at the old Co-Op, in High Street, Tibshelf, on Monday morning and found almost 1,000 plants growing inside.

They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Genci Polisi, 38, of Rushland Field, Chinnor, Oxfordshire, was remanded to prison, while Artan Zeqiri, 30, of Albany Street, Camden, London, was released on bail.

Genci Polisi will next appear at Derby Crown Court on July 13 and Artan Zeqiri will appear at the same court on July 6.

It comes after police seized 200 cannabis plants from a home in Ripley last week.