Pair charged by police after 1,000 cannabis plants found in old Derbyshire supermarket
Two men have been charged by police after hundreds of suspected cannabis plants were discovered at a former supermarket in Derbyshire.
Officers carried out a warrant at the old Co-Op, in High Street, Tibshelf, on Monday morning and found almost 1,000 plants growing inside.
They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 15.
Genci Polisi, 38, of Rushland Field, Chinnor, Oxfordshire, was remanded to prison, while Artan Zeqiri, 30, of Albany Street, Camden, London, was released on bail.
Genci Polisi will next appear at Derby Crown Court on July 13 and Artan Zeqiri will appear at the same court on July 6.
It comes after police seized 200 cannabis plants from a home in Ripley last week.
If you have any information about drug production in your community, call police on 101.