Pair charged after police called to stabbing in Derbyshire that left man in hospital
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a stabbing in St Peter’s Street, Derby – at around 5.20pm on Sunday, May 26.
A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a stab wound to his back. He was taken to hospital but his physical injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“Tammy Jones, 34, of no fixed address has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
“Tyrone Webster, 33, of Westbury Street, Derby, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault by beating.
“Both appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on May 29, where they were remanded in custody.
“A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in police custody.”