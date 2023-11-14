Pair arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police stop car in Chesterfield
Officers made two arrests after stopping a car in Chesterfield and discovering “various drugs.”
On Saturday, November 11, officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team stopped a vehicle in Chesterfield.
A DRCT spokesperson said that they “recovered various drugs and paraphernalia” from the car.
The team added that the “two occupants of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply – and remain in custody.”