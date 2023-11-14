News you can trust since 1855
Pair arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police stop car in Chesterfield

Officers made two arrests after stopping a car in Chesterfield and discovering “various drugs.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
On Saturday, November 11, officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team stopped a vehicle in Chesterfield.

A DRCT spokesperson said that they “recovered various drugs and paraphernalia” from the car.

The team added that the “two occupants of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply – and remain in custody.”