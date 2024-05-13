Pair arrested after police called to scene of incident in Derbyshire town
Two men were arrested after police attended the scene of an incident in a Derbyshire town.
On Friday, May 10, Officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were called by a member of the public to an attempted burglary in progress.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon attendance at the address, two males were arrested.
“Thank you for the assistance from our colleagues from North East Derbyshire Response, our neighbouring Safer Neighbourhood Teams, and to the members of public who alerted us to this incident.”