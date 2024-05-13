Pair arrested after police called to scene of incident in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were arrested after police attended the scene of an incident in a Derbyshire town.

On Friday, May 10, Officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were called by a member of the public to an attempted burglary in progress.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon attendance at the address, two males were arrested.

