Delays for drivers on A617 near Chesterfield this morning
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A617, near Chesterfield, this morning.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting congestion on the A617 at Temple Normanton towards the Heath roundabout and junction 29 of the M1.
There are reports of queuing traffic on the A617 Eastbound before M1 J29.
Motorisis are warned to expect delays of around 15 minutes.
