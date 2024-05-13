Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of delays on the A617, near Chesterfield, this morning.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting congestion on the A617 at Temple Normanton towards the Heath roundabout and junction 29 of the M1.

There are reports of queuing traffic on the A617 Eastbound before M1 J29.