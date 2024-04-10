Pair arrested after police called to reports of men hunting wild animals with dogs in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, April 9, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) were called to reports of two males suspected to be hunting wild mammals with dogs in the Morley area.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “Thanks to the information from the witnesses and effective response of the team, two males were arrested and their dogs and vehicle seized.

“The suspects were interviewed during the night and have been bailed pending further enquiries. One of the men was remanded in police custody for unrelated offences.

Two men were arrested by DRCT officers.