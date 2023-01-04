Pair arrested after cash and jewellery stolen in spate of burglaries across north Derbyshire
Two men were arrested after a series of burglaries in north Derbyshire – which saw 12 homes broken into across four days.
Detectives are investigating a number of burglaries that have occurred in the Clowne, Barlborough, Dronfield and Dronfield Woodhouse areas in December.
On December 6, between the hours of 10am and 10.30pm, properties in Balmoral Close, Coniston Road, Cartmel Close and Ingleby Close in Dronfield Woodhouse were targeted. Items including cash and jewellery were stolen during the burglaries.
Between the hours of 7.00am and 10.00pm on December 8, properties in Bowden Avenue and Clifton Avenue, Barlborough were broken into. Homes on Clifton Avenue and New Road, Barlborough were also hit by burglars between the hours of 4.00pm on December 8 and 10.00am on December 9.
A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Sheffield, have been arrested in connection with the incidents. They have both been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The reference numbers for each offence are here:
December 6 – Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714514
December 6 – Balmoral Close, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714495
December 6 – Cartmel Close, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714553
December 6 – Ingleby Close, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714777
December 8 – Bowden Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*718941
December 8 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*719026
December 8 – Hawthorne Close, Clowne – reference number 22*719031
December 8 – Bowden Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*719055
December 8 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough- reference number 22*719085
December 8 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*719351
December 8-9 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 2200071921
December 8-9 – New Road, Barlborough – reference number 22*719894