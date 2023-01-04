Pair arrested after cash and jewellery stolen in spate of burglaries across north Derbyshire

Detectives are investigating a number of burglaries that have occurred in the Clowne, Barlborough, Dronfield and Dronfield Woodhouse areas in December.

On December 6, between the hours of 10am and 10.30pm, properties in Balmoral Close, Coniston Road, Cartmel Close and Ingleby Close in Dronfield Woodhouse were targeted. Items including cash and jewellery were stolen during the burglaries.

Between the hours of 7.00am and 10.00pm on December 8, properties in Bowden Avenue and Clifton Avenue, Barlborough were broken into. Homes on Clifton Avenue and New Road, Barlborough were also hit by burglars between the hours of 4.00pm on December 8 and 10.00am on December 9.

A total of 12 homes across the county were hit by burglaries at the start of December.

A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Sheffield, have been arrested in connection with the incidents. They have both been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference numbers for each offence are here:

December 6 – Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714514

December 6 – Balmoral Close, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714495

December 6 – Cartmel Close, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714553

December 6 – Ingleby Close, Dronfield Woodhouse – reference number 22*714777

December 8 – Bowden Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*718941

December 8 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*719026

December 8 – Hawthorne Close, Clowne – reference number 22*719031

December 8 – Bowden Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*719055

December 8 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough- reference number 22*719085

December 8 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 22*719351

December 8-9 – Clifton Avenue, Barlborough – reference number 2200071921

