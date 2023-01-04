Members of public warned not to approach criminal who absconded from Derbyshire prison during 13-year sentence
A criminal serving a 13-year sentence has made off from a Derbyshire prison – with members of the public urged not to approach him.
Faruk Suleman did not return to HMP Sudbury after a period of temporary release from the open prison on New Year’s Day.
He was convicted at Leicestershire Crown Court in 2018 and is currently serving a 13-year and six-month sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to possess a firearm and imitation firearm, and producing and possessing Class B drugs with intent.
Suleman is around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with a bald head and brown eyes. He may have facial hair and sometimes wears glasses.
The 52-year-old also has a full sleeve tattoo on one arm, and a Liver bird tattoo on the other arm.
Suleman may also go by the name Mohammed Ismail and has links to Birmingham, Leicester, Staffordshire and Sheffield.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Suleman and instead contact Derbyshire Police with any information, quoting reference number 977 of January 1:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.