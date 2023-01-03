Bin lorry fire in Clay Cross triggers battery warning to householders
A lorry fire has sparked a warning to residents that batteries should never be placed in bags of waste inside wheelie bins.
Batteries discarded with waste caught fire in Clay Cross on Friday last week, disrupting the collection service.
North-East Derbyshire District Council posted on Facebook: “Thanks to the swift actions of the crew and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service no one was hurt. Please always remove batteries from your waste and place in a clear bag on top of your burgundy bin.”