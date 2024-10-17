Pair appear in court after being arrested in Derbyshire town – with offence at Chesterfield supermarket among their charges
Forin Tudorache, 35, and Doinel Chisim, 50, both of Shakespeare Road, Bentley, Doncaster, were charged after being arrested in Clay Cross on October 14.
The pair were subsequently charged with the following offences:
Theft of a purse from Sainsbury’s, at Rother Way in Chesterfield, on October 14.
Theft of a purse from Sainsbury’s in Boston Road, Spilsby, Lincolnshire, on September 28.
Theft of a purse from Lidl in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on September 28.
Theft of a wallet from Sainsbury’s in Sainsbury Way, Kingston upon Hull, on October 12.
Theft of a purse from Sainsbury’s in Griffin Way North in Hook, Hampshire, on October 3.
Three counts of fraud by false representation.
The pair appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, October 16) where they were remanded in prison – and they will next appear in court on November 13.