Pair accused of Chesterfield baby murder told they will stand trial in October

Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, have both denied murdering the infant - found unresponsive in Old Whittington on Christmas Day, 2020.

The pair, who appeared at Derby Crown Court this afternoon, also deny two cruelty charges.

Boden appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham wearing a green t-shirt and a crucifix necklace – while Marsden appeared in person at the court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, have both denied murdering the infant - found unresponsive in Old Whittington on Christmas Day, 2020

The pair are accused of failing to seek medical attention for baby Finley Boden for “multiple fractures and burns” and “wilfully” assaulting the child.

Boden and Marsden also deny supplying cannabis and cannabis possession with intent to supply.

Both defendants were told the cruelty and assault charges related to period between November 17 and Christmas Day, 2020.

They are accused murdering Finley on Christmas Day, 2020.

The pair were arrested in December 20201 – a year after baby Finley was found in Old Whittington on Christmas Day, 2020.

Police said paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020 to reports that a ten-month-old boy was unresponsive.

Baby Finley was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Boden, of Barrow Hill, and Marsden, of no fixed abode they would both be required to attend court in person for their trial.

Setting a trial date of October 31, she said: “If you do not come with no good reason the trial can carry on without you being here.”