Owners urged to keep dogs on leads after another attack on wildlife at popular Chesterfield park

A dog attack on wildlife at a Chesterfield park has seen owners urged to keep their pets on leads.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have reported an incident in which a dog has attacked wildlife at Poolsbrook Country Park.

The authority said that this was not the first incident involving dog attacks on other animals in the park, which is subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order.

