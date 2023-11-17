News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Owners urged to keep dogs on leads after another attack on wildlife at popular Chesterfield park

A dog attack on wildlife at a Chesterfield park has seen owners urged to keep their pets on leads.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have reported an incident in which a dog has attacked wildlife at Poolsbrook Country Park.

The authority said that this was not the first incident involving dog attacks on other animals in the park, which is subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police launch investigation after residents of Derbyshire villages hit by five burglaries in one night

Residents using the park were urged to keep their dogs on leads – or they could face a fine if they are caught.