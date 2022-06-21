Out-of-work Chesterfield man stole four electric toothbrushes in B&M raids

An out-of-work Chesterfield man stole four electric toothbrushes from B&M’s Ravenside Retail Park store during two raids on the same day, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:33 pm

Michael Smith, 47, told police he targeted the B&M store with “the specific intention” of stealing and sold two brushes to a taxi driver.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy told Chesterfield Magistrates Court on May 7 around 5.30pm Smith entered the shop with a carrier bag, placed the items inside and left without paying.

Mr Conboy said after his arrest Smith told police “he had done the same thing earlier that day”.

The solicitor added: “He sold the brushes to a taxi driver.”

The court heard Smith had previous convictions for theft and fraud.

Smith, who had no legal representation in court, told magistrates: “I’m sorry - that’s all I can say, I wasn’t working and had been in hospital.”

Magistrates fined Smith £120 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

