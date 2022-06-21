Ostine Wigley, 45, called the frightened love rival “faggot” while yelling “I’ll knock your head off, mate” and other threats outside his Ripley home.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Wigley’s victim was caring for his one-year-old child when the defendant turned up.

Wigley’s seven-year-old child with his former partner was also in the house.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy described how the homeowner activated a doorbell camera as he went upstairs to soothe the crying baby - which showed angry Wigley shouting in the street.

Mr Conboy told how Wigley had previously served jail time for battery and assaulting an emergency worker.

Wigley, who had no legal representation, told magistrates: “I’m ashamed - at the time I was drinking quite a lot and there were underlying issues.”

Magistrates were asked to consider suspending an inevitable jail term to allow Wigley rehabilitation in the community.

The bench voiced concerns that Wigley had reoffended while serving court orders before and had already completed a building better relationships programme.

A probation officer told them: “A person’s motivation changes throughout the cycle of offending.

“He has reoffended but may be on a further step in the cycle of change where he is more motivated to address his offending behaviour.”

Wigley, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton, admitted threatening behaviour.

Suspending a 24-week jail term for 18 months, a magistrate told him: “This was a sustained incident at night on a public holiday, children were present and you were in drink.

“There was a wider public impact for people on the street.

“We’ve had a lot to discuss - you were very close to going to custody today. We’re not going to do that but you need to know that next time you’re going to go.”

The defendant was handed 25 rehabilitation activity days, a 29-day building better relationships programme and a 90-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.