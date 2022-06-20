James McBrearty, 43, had downed “six or seven” pints when he came across his neighbour - who he had known since the age of 12 - and her mother, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy said McBrearty and the female victim had been neighbours for just over a year, however the defendant had an “issue” with her brother.

As he stormed down the road in Hady the defendant shouted “you f****** s*** while offering to fight her mother.

Mr Conboy said: “Her brother came out and the defendant directed his wrath at him - calling him a ‘dirty smackhead’ and an alcoholic.

“He then said ‘when I leave this area I’m going to bury you all - I’m mental, it’s all on my record.”

The court was told McBreaty then picked up a “big black, shiny baseball bat” - which his victim feared he would use to strike her.

McBrearty had several previous convictions - including criminal damage, the court heard.

However McBrearty’s solicitor Lisa Tinsley told the court the baseball bat was actually a child’s bat and belonged to his daughter.

She described how the defendant had been “hearing voices” after being badly beaten up during a night out.

She added: “He doesn't know what’s real and what’s not on certain occasions and on this particular day he had been drinking - he had around six or seven pints.

“It appears it’s that which tipped him over the edge.

He doesn’t dispute what has been said but he would say that there have been issues with this family before.”

McBrearty, of Hady Lane, Hady, admitted threatening behaviour.

His solicitor requested an adjournment for a pre-sentence report - which was granted.

A probation officer, confirming McBreaty was a voluntary in-patient at Chesterfield’s mental health Hartington Unit, said the were “concerns” about him hearing voices, adding the defendant needed to be assessed.

McBrearty was bailed and will be sentenced in July.