‘One-man crimewave’ in custody after repeated thefts from insecure vehicles in Chesterfield

Steven Billyeald, 45, who is originally from Clay Cross but currently has no fixed abode, was identified on CCTV in February as the one committing numerous vehicle interference offences in Loundsley Green area.

After being located, arrested and charged for the offences, he appeared at Derby Magistrates on Tuesday (May 17) where he received a 12 week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months and 80 hours unpaid work and costs.

However, less than 12 hours since his appearance in court, Billyeald was identified on CCTV again and has since been arrested, charged and remanded for further vehicle interference offences in the Loundsley Green and Ashgate areas.

Billyeald has been dubbed a 'one-man crimewave' in regards to thefts from insecure vehicles in Chesterfield

A spokesperson for Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Billyeald has always been a one-man crimewave when it comes to stealing from insecure vehicles.

"Now that he has been arrested is good news and he is off the streets, stopping him from committing further victim related crimes.

“However this is a reminder for local residents to make sure that there are no valuables left in their vehicles over night and that they check their cars and vans are locked and secure.

“If you have CCTV evidence of someone trying your car door or even home address, please report it through to 101, as we have had previous successful convictions for this type of crime.”

Any information or intelligence relating to vehicle crime should be reported to Derbyshire Constabulary. Contact details for the force can be found on their website.